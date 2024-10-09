UN official hails strong relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, N ews.Az reports.

Amina Mohammed conveyed greetings from the UN Secretary-General to the head of state.President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Amina Mohammed to pass on his regards to António Guterres. The head of state said he would be pleased to welcome the UN Secretary-General to Azerbaijan during COP.The Deputy Secretary-General praised the leadership of the Azerbaijani President in organizing COP29 in the country. She commended the collaboration between the relevant UN structures and Azerbaijan in advancing the COP agenda and hailed the strong cooperation and relations with the Azerbaijani delegation.Amina Mohammed highly appreciated Azerbaijan's accession to and support for the Pact for the Future. She stated that there is a direct connection between climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting Azerbaijan's achievements in implementing these goals.The UN Deputy Secretary-General mentioned that the main topic of the COP chaired by Azerbaijan would be financial issues, expressing hope that new goals would be set and defined by the international community concerning the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance.The head of state lauded the cooperation with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and other UN agencies in the preparation process for COP.President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the active role of the Azerbaijani state in the international arena for many years and its role as a bridge among global actors, expressing hope in the successful conduct of COP29. The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan actively cooperates with the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the European Union, signing several strategic partnership agreements with various European countries. He stated that all these factors provide a solid basis for the successful holding of COP29 in Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev mentioned Azerbaijan’s efforts to achieve consensus at COP29. Touching upon the “Troika” format, the head of state said that Azerbaijan is actively working with the United Arab Emirates, which hosted COP28, and Brazil, which will host COP30.The meeting included discussions regarding the organization of COP29 and the country's presidency of this significant event. They stressed the significance of the Pre-COP event in Baku, emphasizing the importance of the discussions in shaping the agenda for COP29.

News.Az