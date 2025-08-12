UN probe finds systematic torture by Myanmar security forces, identifies senior perpetrators

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN investigators say Myanmar’s security forces have engaged in systematic torture, including beatings, electric shocks, gang rape, and strangulation, with some victims—among them children—dying as a result.

The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) said it has gathered evidence from over 1,300 sources, including eyewitness accounts and forensic materials, and has identified senior commanders among the perpetrators. Names were withheld due to ongoing investigations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The torture, often inflicted on detainees since the 2021 coup, was sometimes used against children held as proxies for missing parents. The junta has denied atrocities and refused more than two dozen UN requests for information or access.

The IIMM is assisting cases in courts including the ICC, but warns UN budget cuts threaten its work on sexual violence, crimes against children, and witness protection.

