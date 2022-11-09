Yandex metrika counter

UN ready to work with Azerbaijan to achieve peace, prosperity, sustainable development

The UN Office in Azerbaijan congratulated the Azerbaijani people on November 9 - the State Flag Day, News.az reports, referring to the office's tweet.

"UN in Azerbaijan extends its warm congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of State Flag Day. We value our partnership with Azerbaijan and stand ready to work together to achieve peace, prosperity & sustainable development. Happy State Flag Day!" the tweet said.


