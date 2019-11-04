UN Resident Coordinator: Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's initiative to plant 650,000 trees in the country is commendable

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I welcome this initiative by her Excellency, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Nasimi, the great Azerb

“The United Nations Office in Azerbaijan supports it for several reasons. One - we believe trees are an essential part of our lives. We cannot imagine a city without trees. Trees bring freshness, reduces noise, provide greenery in the cities and most importantly, adding more trees would help Azerbaijan meet its commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement. Because these 650,000 trees would certainly, reduce carbon emission and provide a clean environment in Azerbaijan,” he said.

“The United Nations was very much welcome that and moreover, trees have a symbolic meaning. They are symbolizing dignity and it’s a clear fact that trees die standing that the symbol of their pride and therefore, I think, it’s an essential part of our lives. I’m sure if today Nasimi was alive and would see that how we celebrate his birthday, he would be very pleased that it’s not massive parties and waste, but something that contributes to the wellbeing of Azerbaijani society, but also to the globe at large. Because any contribution to the environment is a public good and that its benefit is enjoyed by the people beyond the border of the country. So, we very much welcome this and also, we very much appreciate the initiative by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the leadership of Minister Babayev, it is an excellent way to celebrate this event and we would be very much supportive,” Ghulam Isaczai added.

