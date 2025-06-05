UN responds to Trump’s threats of sanctions on Russia, Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations are the best way to resolve any conflicts, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

The UN always feels the best way to resolve any conflict "is through negotiations," he said in a comment on the recent statement of the US leader, News.Az reports citing TASS.

US President Donald Trump earlier stated readiness to introduce tough sanctions against Russia and Ukraine if the countries fail to reach an agreement for settlement of the conflict.

News.Az