UN Secretary General calls for extension of grain deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the parties to do their utmost to ensure the continuation of the grain agreement, which expires on July 17, UN Secretary General's Office says in a statement, News.az reports.

"The United Nations is fully committed to supporting the implementation of both the Black Sea Initiative and the Memorandum of Understanding on Russian food and fertilizer exports," the UN noted.

The office also noted that food exports through the maritime humanitarian corridor have dropped significantly from a peak of 4.2 million metric tonnes in October 2022 to 1.3 million metric tonnes in May, the lowest volume since the Initiative began last year.

News.Az