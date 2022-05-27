UN Secretary-General sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan

UN Secretary-General sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

The letter reads :"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I extend to all citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan my warmest greetings on the occasion of Independence Day.

This extraordinary moment in history reminds us of the need to work in solidarity, as one human family.

Each country must do its part to help address challenges that extend far beyond their national borders – from the COVID-19 pandemic to deepening poverty, inequality and injustice, to the climate emergency and conflicts engulfing our world.

On this special day, I know that the United Nations can count on all citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan to rise to the challenge, accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, and build a better, fairer, more peaceful world for all people.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

News.Az