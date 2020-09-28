UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Nagorno Karabakh conflict escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council is to hold an emergency meeting on the latest developments within the Nagorno-Karabakh in a closed format on September 29, according to TASS.

"Most likely, the discussion will take place on Tuesday during consultations in a closed format," the agency's source said.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

