UN to hold Security Council Meeting on Ukraine
- 25 Jul 2022 16:05
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
The United Nation will hold Security Council Meeting on Ukraine, notes the program of the Security Council of the UN Security Council for the month of July, News.az reports.
It is likely that the meeting to be held on July 29 will discuss the implementation of the agreement signed in Istanbul on the export of Ukrainian grain, as well as Russian food and fertilizers.