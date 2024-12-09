UN urges 'patience and vigilance' regarding return of Syrian refugees

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the UN refugee agency urged "patience and vigilance" on Monday regarding the return of Syrian refugees to their home country following the ousting of President Bashar Al-Assad, News.az reports citing foreign media .

"UNHCR's advice is to remain focused on the issue of returns. Patience and vigilance will be necessary, hoping that developments on the ground will evolve in a positive manner, allowing voluntary, safe and sustainable returns to finally occur — with refugees able to make informed decisions," Filippo Grandi said in a statement. The subject of repatriations is at the forefront for host countries.Many among the 3 million Syrians living in Turkey, according to UNHCR figures, decided to return home and rushed to the border in the aftermath of the government being toppled at the weekend.On Monday, Ankara announced the re-opening of its border with Syria, closed since 2013, to facilitate the return of refugees to their country.In Europe, the debate over the reception of Syrian refugees has resurfaced with several countries including Germany announcing a freeze on asylum application procedures for exiles. Grandi said the UN is monitoring the evolving situation and would support states organising voluntary returns of refugees, noting that the situation remains uncertain only 48 hours since Assad fled Syria."With shattered infrastructure and over 90 per cent of the population relying on humanitarian aid, urgent assistance is required as winter approaches," said Grandi, calling on donors to continue supporting aid deliveries."Resources need to be provided as flexibly as possible to allow for assistance to be provided where it is most needed," he added.

News.Az