UN warns Gaza hunger gains fragile as 1.6m face crisis

According to the UN, more than 75% of Gaza’s population is projected to face acute food insecurity. Guterres noted that large parts of the territory remain inaccessible due to ongoing Israeli military presence, continued hostilities, and damage to farmland and residential areas, all of which are putting civilians and aid workers at risk.

The UN chief renewed calls for a durable ceasefire, urging expanded border crossings, fewer restrictions on essential supplies, safe internal routes, sustained funding, and unimpeded humanitarian access, including for non-governmental organizations, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Citing the latest findings from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), Guterres said reduced fighting and increased food deliveries had helped offset famine conditions, but stressed that Gaza’s overall humanitarian situation remains critical.

Guterres also addressed Israel’s refusal to proceed to phase two of the Gaza ceasefire plan, stressing that there should be no pretext for delaying progress.

“It is essential to move to phase two,” he said, adding that the ceasefire must be fully implemented to advance broader peace efforts.

Turning to the occupied West Bank, Guterres warned of a rapidly deteriorating situation marked by rising settler violence, land seizures, demolitions, and movement restrictions. He said tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced following Israeli military operations.

The UN chief stressed that provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice are binding and must be implemented, while reaffirming support for UNRWA, calling it indispensable to serving Palestinians.

“The crisis is born of human decisions,” Guterres said. “The endless cycle of violence must be broken.”

News.Az