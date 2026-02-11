UN warns new measures may speed West Bank settlements

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Israeli measures could accelerate the expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), warned that the steps could have serious consequences for the future of Palestinians. In a statement shared on social media platform X, he said the measures risk deepening instability and tensions in the region, News.Az reports.

Lazzarini stated that the developments could further weaken prospects for Palestinians, describing the situation as a pathway toward increased control, growing hopelessness, and potential violence.

He also warned that such actions could undermine international law and create precedents that may have broader global implications.

News.Az