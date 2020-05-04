Unemployment in Armenia may reach 19% because of COVID-19 – labor minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COVID-19 pandemic and the period following it will inevitably have very adverse consequences also for Armenia’s labor market, the country’s deputy minister of labor and social affairs, Arsen Udumyan said.

“According to various estimates, including data based on informal questionnaires of the International Labor Organization (ILO), we expect unemployment in the country to increase by 1.3% in the period following the pandemic and will reach 19% from 1.7%. Speaking in figures, we will have additional 40,000 unemployed in the country,” he said, according to ARKA.

In his words, unemployment will be most significantly felt in the service sector and catering, and the construction sector will suffer as well to some extent.

"We still do not have numbers, but we can already say that the large number of seasonal migrant workers who go to Russia to earn money will also replenish the army of the unemployed in a few months," he said.

News.Az