Unemployment pointed out as biggest problem by 30% of Armenia’s population – study

Residents of Armenia consider unemployment as the biggest problem of the country, which remains the same for many years, according to the study "Caucasian Barometer - 2019" conducted by the Caucasus Research Resources Center.

"The major problem that Armenia faces today is unemployment, according to 30% of the population. In 2012, 45% of the respondents thought so and in 2008, 30% voiced the same opinion," the study says.

It also says that 14% of the respondents pointed out poverty as the main problem (16% in 2012, and in 2008 corruption was indicated in second place - 20%).

Unresolved territorial conflicts came third for importance (9% of respondents). In 2012, inflation (6%) was third, and in 2008 - poverty (14%).

The lack of peace in the country was singled out among the problems by 7% and the inaccessibility of medical services by 5%. In 2012, the list of problems also included low salaries and corruption (5% each), and in 2008 - low pensions (9%) and inflation (6%).

