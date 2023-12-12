UNESCO adopts resolution put forward by Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 11, the draft resolution on the impact of landmines on cultural property, which was included by Azerbaijan in the agenda of the 15th meeting of the High Contracting Parties to the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, was adopted by the unanimous decision of 135 Parties to the Convention at the UNESCO headquarters, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The resolution commends the efforts undertaken by Member States in order to protect and safeguard cultural property in the context of armed conflicts and post-conflict situations, and stresses that the use of landmines, improvised explosive devices, and unexploded ordinances in a manner that violates international humanitarian law may cause significant damage to cultural property.

The document notes with grave concern the serious threat posed to cultural property by landmines, improvised explosive devices, and unexploded ordinances during and after the armed conflict, stressing that the use of landmines, improvised explosive devices, and unexploded ordinances unjustified by an imperative military necessity is prohibited under the 1954 Hague Convention and its two Protocols.

News.Az