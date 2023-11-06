UNESCO becomes instrument of France’s foreign policy: Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

UNESCO, tasked with protecting the world’s material and cultural heritage, has become an instrument of the foreign policy of the Elysee Palace, said Zahid Oruj, Azerbaijani MP, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Social Research (CSR), News.Az reports.

Speaking during the presentation of the second volume of the book “Return to Western Azerbaijan: Tangible Cultural Heritage in Our Historical Lands”, the MP strongly condemned the anti-Azerbaijani and biased remarks recently voiced by France’s Minister of Culture Rima Abdul-Malak, News.Az reports.

“It is obvious that attempts for foreign intervention in Azerbaijan continue under the pretext of protecting Christian heritage,” he said.

News.Az