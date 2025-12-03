Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan joins UNESCO committee for cultural protection
Azerbaijan has been elected a member of the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict for the 2025–2029 term, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Six countries, including Azerbaijan, competed for four vacant seats in the committee during the 16th meeting of the States Parties to the Second Protocol of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, under UNESCO, held in Paris on December 1–2. Azerbaijan secured the majority of votes in the first round, highlighting its strong support among participating states.

The committee’s mandate is to protect cultural property during armed conflicts, monitor compliance with the 1954 Hague Convention and its Second Protocol, and provide technical, legal, and institutional support to states.

Azerbaijan’s election reflects its strong international reputation in cultural heritage protection, active engagement on global platforms, and consistent policy efforts in the field.


