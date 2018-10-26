UNESCO: World should not turn blind eye to violation of borders and international law

UNESCO: World should not turn blind eye to violation of borders and international law

"Building peace and a decent attitude to people are important values"

The globalizing world faces such dangerous challenges as violation of borders, non-compliance with international law, the Deputy Director-General of UNESCO Qu Xing said speaking at the session entitled as “Baku Process – Advancıng Intercultural Dıalogue for Human Securıty, Peace and Sustainable Development: 10 Years Lessons and Perspectıves”, and held within the VI Baku International Humanitarian Forum.

Recalling the rapid globalization that is going on in the world, Qu Xing noted that "on the path that we will take, we cannot turn blind eye to the dangerous challenges".

"We must achieve changes in this area. It is in this direction that public opinion must be formed, taking mutual respect as a basis. Building peace and a decent attitude to people are important values," the deputy general director said.

Qu Xing noted that the world is facing crises unprecedented in history, and in this context it is very important to achieve implementation of intercultural dialogue at all levels and to accelerate the innovation processes.

The VI International Humanitarian Forum the theme of which is “Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development”, began its work in Baku Oct. 25.

More than 580 people including 416 foreign guests from 86 countries and 24 international organizations participate in this two-day forum.

News.Az

