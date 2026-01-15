Unexploded ordnance blast kills one in Afghanistan
Photo: Hasht-e Subh Daily
An unexploded ordnance from past conflicts detonated in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Wednesday, killing a shepherd, according to local police. The blast occurred in Spinghar district, provincial spokesperson Sayed Tayeb Hemad said.
Last week, a similar incident in neighboring Kunar province left one child dead and six others injured, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
Afghanistan remains among the world’s most heavily mine-contaminated countries, with leftover munitions continuing to endanger civilians.