UNHCR Country Representative: We plan to implement several IDP-related projects in Azerbaijan

Country Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Furio De Angelis has revealed the organization`s plans to implement several projects relating to internally displaced persons in Azerbaijan as he met with chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev.

He highlighted the results of the UNHCR’s recent evaluation mission to Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrayil region, AzerTag reports.

They praised Azerbaijan-UNCHR relations.

Rzayev said Azerbaijan has done a lot to address the problems of refugees and IDPs in the country, adding that the issue has always been the focus of President Ilham Aliyev`s attention. He highlighted the large-scale social programs implemented on the initiative of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Rzayev thanked the UNHCR for its sensitive attitude and continuous assistance in solving the social problems of refugees and IDPs in Azerbaijan over the last years.

News.Az

