Unidentified drone debris found in Kazakhstan; investigation launched

Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry confirmed the explosion of an unidentified UAV in the Burlinski district of the West Kazakhstan region.

The remains of the drone were discovered in a remote area, away from residential zones, and no casualties or material damage have been registered, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

Authorities have strengthened airspace control as a precaution.

Reports indicate that consultations are underway with foreign partners who may potentially be the owners of the UAV.

The investigation is ongoing as officials work to determine the drone’s origin and purpose.

