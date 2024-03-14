Unified cultural platform among Turkic states ‘important step’ towards strengthening cooperation: Azerbaijani minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The creation of a unified cultural platform among Turkic states is a very important step towards strengthening interaction and cooperation, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international conference themed "Study and Preservation of the Historical and Cultural Heritage of the Turkic World from the Perspective of UNESCO" at ADA University, Baku, News.Az reports.

“The creation of a unified cultural platform among Turkic states is a very important step. The states possess rich cultural heritage, so it is important to promote and preserve cultural heritage through the creation of a unified platform,” the minister said.

Karimli also emphasized that the leaders of Turkic states actively participate in various discussions and dialogues, contributing to the development and preservation of cultural heritage.

“As for the rich Turkic cultural heritage, the natural heritage of Turkic countries is also of great importance. We must protect our cultural heritage and conduct research, promoting ideas in this direction. Moreover, international conventions should also be taken into account,” he added.

