University of California sells $2B in bonds amid Trump pressure

The University of California system sold approximately $2 billion in municipal bonds Wednesday, even as U.S. President Donald Trump escalates scrutiny and legal actions against the university and other top schools.

According to the bond document, proceeds from the sale will be used to finance or refinance university projects, with the Regents monitoring federal government actions affecting higher education, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This comes after a history of Trump administration actions against the UC system, including efforts to freeze federal funds to UCLA over pro-Palestinian protests and lawsuits alleging discrimination against Jewish and Israeli employees. Legal challenges have largely blocked these funding freezes.

Last December, the UC system sold $2.2 billion in municipal bonds, highlighting its ongoing strategy to secure funding amid uncertainty over federal support, which totals more than $17 billion annually.

University officials emphasized that Wednesday’s bond offering was part of regular issuance processes, with the pricing and planning initiated before the federal lawsuit was filed.

Experts note that Trump’s efforts to scrutinize universities over issues including pro-Palestinian activism, transgender policies, and diversity programs have raised concerns about academic freedom and due process.

