11 vehicles collide in Turkiye, 20 hospitalized - VIDEO

A major traffic accident occurred early Tuesday morning on the Erzurum-Erzincan highway near the Kandilli junction, leaving 20 people injured.

The crash involved 11 vehicles on a slippery road made dangerous by fog and snow. A truck lost control and overturned, and a passenger bus collided with the truck’s cabin. Emergency services, including gendarmerie, AFAD, firefighters, and medical teams, rushed to the scene, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The bus driver, trapped in the wreckage, was rescued after intensive efforts by AFAD and fire teams. All injured were taken to Erzurum city hospitals, including Atatürk University Research Hospital, for treatment.

The highway was temporarily closed to clear the wreckage and ensure the safety of other drivers. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

