DND news agency has published an article titled “Unmasking false narratives – Western media, Azerbaijan and Pakistan.” News.Az reprints the article by Shazia Anwer Cheema, a Prague-based author, analyst, and freelance writer whose articles appear in international media outlets.

You can think that is statement mentioned above came either from the prime minister or from the president of Pakistan. No, it is not true and this statement did not attribute either of them although it is 100% true to what Pakistan is facing today. This statement is the golden words of the President of Azerbaijan during his talk with foreign media at the Second Shusha Global Media Forum held on July 20-22 in the mountainous region of Azerbaijan that President Ilham Aliyev liberated from Armenian illegal occupation.The title of this forum was “Unmasking False Narratives”. His comments about Western media were with references and fake news items Western media published broadcast, and aired about Azerbaijan and following sessions addressed by media experts coming from 50 countries exposed how big names like BBC, CNN, Fox News, NYT, Washington Post, etc played havoc with developing countries by establishing false narratives against them and of course Pakistan is not an exception.President Ilham Aliyev believes that it is important that the narrative is truthful, and reflects their reality and it must not be biased. Because if it’s biased, it is pre-organized especially when it is part of a coordinated campaign. He calls this situation “a media attack”. If it’s just a lack of information, it is another thing. What Pakistan has faced and continues to face is a coordinated media attack. President Ilham Aliyev rightfully indicated that media attacks coincide with important geopolitical developments They use this mechanism. There are many other mechanisms of influence. For example, NGOs, financing, and various other interventions in the internal affairs of sovereign nations. But media is the most visible and sensitive, especially when it comes from big and famous media outlets.The message brought from this three-day Forum was that Western media is a weapon against developing countries and against those who do not follow instructions from Western countries and Media should not be used as a weapon. Another important observation was that Western media works on a communication model of creating false narrative building based on syndicated, coordinated, deliberated moves to attack certain developing countries like Pakistan and Azerbaijan.I have mentioned what President Ilham Aliyev exposed about Western media backed by evidence, examples, and data, let have a look at how Pakistan is being targeted. Evidence of the support of Western media and foreign lobbies is already in the open, but now it is being intensified as foreign figures tweeted in favor of a particular political group in Pakistan. Previously a systematic campaign was conducted during elections in Pakistan, in which a particular party was shown as oppressed and the state of Pakistan as oppressor. The western world has done this thousands of times with Azerbaijan also so countries like Pakistan and Azerbaijan face the same treatment because they believe in multipolarity in international relations.A number of US Congressmen through their respective X accounts have been messaging that a particular party is popular and Western media is heavily publicizing anti-Pakistan statements of this particular party. This is the same party that attacked military installations and sensitive buildings on May 9, 2023, as the prime target of this party is Pakistan’s military. As mentioned by President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan had been the victim of attempts by Western powers who tried to launch ‘color revolutions”, Pakistan has been facing the same situation for the last two years. There are so many similarities between Pakistan and Azerbaijan when anybody reviews the treatment of the Western world, particularly Western media.As mentioned by President Ilham Aliyev the Western world injected funding among social and political groups in the past to destabilize Azerbaijan, Pakistan is facing the same situation and the ‘foreign funding case’ exposed huge foreign funding to a particular party in the last 10 years.The question is why is this with both countries? 