UNPF eyes gender issues in Azerbaijan

Chairperson of the Milli Majlis Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova and committee member Nigar Arpadarai have today met up with the evaluation group of the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), News.az reports.

Huseynova briefed the group of Azerbaijan’s progress towards public health, family planning, gender equality, demographic development, youth participation.

She touched upon hearings held to eliminate gender stereotypes.

UNPF representative Ashley Major provided information about the joint programs and projects. She dwelt upon the EU-funded “EU 4 Gender Equality: Together Against Gender Stereotypes and Gender-Based Violence” programme. She said the evaluation mission had arrived in Azerbaijan to monitor the progress achieved so far and consider the next phase of the program.

News.Az