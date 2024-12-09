UNSC consultations on Syria, requested by Russia, will take place on December 9, according to the mission

UNSC consultations on Syria, requested by Russia, will take place on December 9, according to the mission

+ ↺ − 16 px



Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, emphasized the importance of understanding the situation around the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights.

The Russia-requested United Nations Security Council consultations on Syria may be held on December 9, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said, News.Az reports citing the TASS "In light of the current developments in Syria, the impact of which on this country and the entire region is yet to be realized, Russia has requested urgent closed-door consultations of the UN Security Council. In particular, it is important to know what is going on in this environment around the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights. We expect that these consultations will ne held in the second half of the day on Monday, December 9," he wrote on his Telegram channel.The US permanent mission to the UN, which is holding presidency in the UN Security Council in December has not responded to TASS’ inquiry on this matter.Syria’s armed opposition units launched a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates on November 27. By December 7, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s opponents had seized several large cities, including Aleppo, Hama, Deir ez-Zor, Daraa, and Homs. On Sunday morning, they entered Damascus and government troops withdrew from the city. Following intra-Syrian talks, President Assad stepped down and fled the country.

News.Az