Unusual offer from a Baku tourism company: Night in jail
A Baku tourism agency offers an unutual tourism package to its customers.
According to baku.ws, those who are tired of ordinary tourism packages can spend a night in foreign prisons.
"Sick and tired of ordinary travels? We offer you to spend a night not at a five-star hotel but in a prison cell," the company ad says.
This unusual offer caused a storm of discussions in social networks. The tourism package arose a great interest among public.
