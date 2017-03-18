Yandex metrika counter

Unusual offer from a Baku tourism company: Night in jail

A Baku tourism agency offers an unutual tourism package to its customers.

According to baku.ws, those who are tired of ordinary tourism packages can spend a night in foreign prisons. 

"Sick and tired of ordinary travels? We offer you to spend a night not at a five-star hotel but in  a prison cell," the company ad says.

This unusual offer caused a storm of discussions in social networks. The tourism package arose a great interest among public.

News.Az 



