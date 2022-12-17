Ursula von der Leyen: This agreement will bring EU closer to our partners in South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

“This agreement will bring the European Union closer to our partners in the South Caucasus region, and it will help our regions achieve the clean energy transition,” said President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a plenary meeting on the signing ceremony of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary” in Bucharest, News.az reports.

“I'm very glad to be here for this important day together with leaders from Georgia, Azerbaijan and Hungary,” she added.

News.Az