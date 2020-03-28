U.S. allocates $1.7M health assistance to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Department of State and USAID are providing $1.7M in health assistance to help Azerbaijan.

“To fight the spread of COVID-19, U.S. Department of State and USAID are providing $1.7 million in health assistance to help Azerbaijan prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, bolster risk communication,” the Department of State said in a message.

“Over the past 20 years, the United States has invested nearly $41 million in health alone in Azerbaijan, and more than $890 million in total assistance,” read the message.

News.Az

