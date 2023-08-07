US and German air defense systems bringing "significant results" for Ukraine, Zelensky says

Air defense systems donated to Ukraine by the United States and Germany have achieved "significant results," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday, News.az reports.

"I am grateful to every country, every leader who helped us with [air defense systems]! These are powerful systems, very effective... They have already yielded significant results," Zelensky said.

His address came hours after a wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine early Sunday, targeting an important air base in the west of the country.

Western allies have donated a range of air defense systems to Ukraine, including US-made Patriot batteries. Patriot interceptor missiles can hit high- and medium-altitude aircraft, cruise missiles and some ballistic missiles, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.