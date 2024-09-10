US and UK to discuss Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to discuss the possibility of allowing Ukraine to strike Russia using long-range weapons with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a joint press conference with his British counterpart David Lammy, News.Az reports.

"U.S. President Joe Biden intends to discuss with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday the possibility of allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike Russia with Western long-range weapons," the Secretary of State emphasized.

News.Az