US announces appointment of next Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Heather Nauert has announced the appointment of the country`s next Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, which mediates in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The United States is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Schofer as the next U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for Nagorno-Karabakh. Mr. Schofer brings extensive experience in Europe and International Organizations to the position…”

“The United States remains firmly committed to the Minsk Group Process and helping the sides reach a lasting and peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. As expressed in the June 19 and July 6 statements, the United States supports a just settlement that must be based on international law, which includes the Helsinki Final Act; in particular, the principles of non-use of force, territorial integrity, and self-determination. Andrew Schofer looks forward to helping the sides achieve this goal,” Nauert said in her statement, according to AzerTag.

“We have informed the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan of Andrew Schofer’s appointment. Andrew Schofer will assume his new position effective immediately,” she added.

News.Az

