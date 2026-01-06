US appeals court fast-tracks $100K H-1B visa fee case

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. appeals court has agreed to fast-track an appeal challenging President Trump’s $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers. The move comes after U.S. business and research groups lost a lower court ruling upholding the fee.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce argued that a quick review is crucial ahead of the H-1B visa lottery in March, as employers’ ability to hire skilled foreign workers depends on the appeal’s outcome. Oral arguments are now scheduled for February, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Previously, H-1B visas carried fees of $2,000 to $5,000. The program grants 65,000 visas annually, with an additional 20,000 for advanced-degree holders. The Department of Homeland Security has also introduced a new rule prioritizing higher-skilled, higher-paid applicants, effective February 27.

Opponents say the $100,000 fee could significantly raise labor costs or reduce hiring of foreign talent, while the Trump administration cites abuses of the program by employers replacing U.S. workers.

News.Az