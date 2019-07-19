US appoints new military attaché to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday met with the newly-appointed US Ambassador Earle Litzenberger.

Noting that Azerbaijan-US relations are built within the framework of NATO programs and on a bilateral basis, Minister Hasanov emphasizing the importance of developing cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields.

He also touched upon the military-political situation in the region and underlining the continuation of Armenia’s policy of aggression. Hasanov said that despite the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs towards the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, peace talks are deliberately delayed by Yerevan.

Ambassador Litzenberger, in turn, said that the US recognizes and respects the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. He stressed that the US is a supporter of a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is also important in terms of development and security in the South Caucasus.

Then the parties discussed aspects of regional and bilateral cooperation, the security of the Caspian Sea and important strategic infrastructures, the fight against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the organization of mutual visits of specialists in military education, as well as a number of other issues of interest.

Ambassador Litzenberger introduced the newly-appointed US military attaché to Azerbaijan Terry Hamrick to Minister Hasanov.

The minister congratulated the new military attaché with the beginning of his activities in Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future activities in the sphere of expanding military cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az

