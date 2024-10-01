US backs Israel's right to defend against Hezbollah amid limited IDF raids

US backs Israel's right to defend against Hezbollah amid limited IDF raids

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has affirmed its support for Israel’s right to defend against Hezbollah amid the newly-launched IDF raids in southern Lebanon.

A White House National Security Council spokesperson noted that the limited raids that the IDF launched against Hezbollah posts on the Lebanese side of the Blue Line are “in line with Israel’s right to defend its citizens and safely return civilians to their homes,” News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. “We support Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah and all Iranian-backed terror groups,” the NSC spokesperson says.“Of course, we know that mission creep can be a risk and we will keep discussing that with the Israelis,” the spokesperson adds, referring to the US concern that Israel will get bogged down in Lebanon or be drawn to expand its mission once it’s already in motion.“Ultimately, a diplomatic resolution is the only way to achieve lasting stability and security across the Israel-Lebanon border,” the statement says, stressing the US belief that military means alone won’t restore security to Israel’s northern or southern border towns.The White House statement echoes an earlier Pentagon readout expressing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s support for “dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hezbollah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel’s northern communities.” The IDF has begun a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon."In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the statement reads.

News.Az