US-based Oracle Advisory Group assesses pre-election climate in Azerbaijan

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labour Rights Protection League have conducted a pre-election poll to assess the election climate in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A press conference was held in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha to announce the results of the poll.

The Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labour Rights Protection League have been accredited by the Central Election Commission (CEC) to conduct an "exit poll" for the snap presidential election scheduled in Azerbaijan on February 7.

