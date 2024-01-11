US believes in a possibility of a durable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US believes in a possibility of a durable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing, in response to a question about progress between the parties in the peace process following the visit of Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations at the Department of State Louis Bono to the South Caucasus, Trend reports.

"We continue to believe that a durable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is possible. It is something that the department will continue to work towards. Obviously, coordinator Bono, the secretary, and others continue to be deeply engaged in it," he said.

News.Az