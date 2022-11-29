US believes in peace talks, brighter future for Azerbaijan, Armenia - Philip Reeker

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes strongly in the opportunity for peace and the potential of the South Caucasus, the department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker said, News.az reports.

Reeker made the remark in the video message during his visit to the country.

“Each time I return here I see the growth of the economy, and the opportunities for the whole South Caucasus region,” the official noted.

Reeker said he's scheduled to visit Tbilisi and Yerevan after Baku.

"We know the process of peace is not easy, and I know the conflict has caused great hardship and suffering for all sides for far too many years,” Reeker said about the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“However, I believe there is also hope for a peaceful future. Hope that momentum will be sustained in these peace negotiations [between Azerbaijan and Armenia] and a new chapter of history can be made for a brighter future. I’ve seen real and courageous steps by both countries which look to the future and want to achieve a durable peace,” he noted.

“As Secretary Blinken said both countries are working to a brighter more prosperous future for the South Caucasus. The US supports direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan and urges this momentum to continue into the new year. Real progress has been made and peace brings the promise of a better and brighter future,” Reeker said.

News.Az