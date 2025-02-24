US breaks with European allies, joins Russia in voting against UN resolution on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a surprising shift from its previous stance, the United States joined Russia in voting against a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine on Monday.

The vote against the Ukrainian and European-backed resolution saw the US at odds with its longtime European allies and instead aligned with Russia on the three-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It came as the Trump administration has pursued discussions with Moscow about ending the war as the President Donald Trump has ratcheted up his rhetoric towards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The resolution was adopted by the General Assembly with 93 votes in favor. It notes “with concern the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation has persisted for three years and continues to have devastating and long-lasting consequences not only for Ukraine, but also for other regions and global stability” and “calls for a de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine.”

The US had introduced a rival General Assembly resolution, which did not call Russia the aggressor or acknowledge Ukraine’s territorial integrity. It “implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.”

It mourns “the tragic loss of life throughout the Russia-Ukraine conflict” and reiterates “the principal purpose of the United Nations, as expressed in the United Nations Charter, is to maintain international peace and security and to peacefully settle disputes.” The US is expected to introduce the same draft resolution at the UN Security Council later on Monday..

