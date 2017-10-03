U.S. builds new school for IDP community from Lachin region’s Chiragli village

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States, working via the U.S. Department of Defense's Humanitarian Assistance Program and the Army Corps of Engineers, has built a new school in the

The school was constructed for internally displaced persons from the Chiragli village in the Lachin region, the US Embassy told APA.



Ambassador Cekuta cut the ribbon at 10:00am today to dedicate the school, which is attended by more than 350 schoolchildren. The school will provide the schoolchildren with larger, better lit and ventilated classrooms, more modern equipment and healthier conditions in which to learn.



The ceremony was also attended by Mrs. Cekuta, Mr. Garay Farkhadov, Deputy Chairman for State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs, Lachin Executive Committee Head Agil Nazarli, Absheron Executive Committee Head Irada Gulmammadova, and others involved in the project’s realization.



This project is the sixteenth school project which the United States, working through the U.S. Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Assistance Program, has undertaken. A seventeenth school is being planned for construction next year in Barda Guloglular village.



The Lachin Region school and other school projects were implemented through the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation, working with the U.S. European Command and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Since 2003, the U.S. Department of Defense has allocated over $5 million to fund 22 humanitarian assistance projects, including school construction and water projects, focused on helping IDP communities in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

