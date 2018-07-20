US Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan: US will continue to support SGC

US delegation including Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan William Gill, USAID Mission Director Jaidev Singh visited Ministry of Energy.

According to the Ministry, energy cooperation between USAID and Energy Ministry, draft law on Electricity Market were discussed at the meeting held between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the delegation.

The minister appreciated US support to projects realized with the initiative of Azerbaijan. It was noted that US support to the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) plays an important role in its implementation.

US Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan William Gill noted that US will continue to support the SGC.

