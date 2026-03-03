US closes embassy in Kuwait

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Kuwait has suspended operations until further notice as regional tensions intensify following the Israeli-US war on Iran and the widening conflict.

In a statement, the embassy announced: “Due to ongoing regional tensions, the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait will be closed until further notice. We have canceled all regular and emergency consular appointments. We will communicate when the embassy returns to normal operations,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The decision comes after a weekend marked by mounting casualties and military incidents tied to the expanding US confrontation with Iran.

According to American officials, at least four US service members were killed in an Iranian strike.

On Monday, three US fighter jets crashed in Kuwait in what the US military described as an “apparent friendly fire incident,” highlighting the heightened volatility across the region.

News.Az