US committed to supporting way forward lasting peace in South Caucasus: Ambassador

The United States remains committed to supporting a way forward for a durable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus, said Mark Libby, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan after he presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“I had an excellent meeting today with President Ilham Aliyev to discuss key bilateral issues of interest such as climate change, regional security, and economic development. The United States remains committed to supporting a way forward for a durable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus,” the US Embassy in Baku cited Ambassador Libby as saying.

News.Az