U.S. company Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates reveals results of exit-poll held in Azerbaijan’s parliamentary elections

US Company Arthur J. Finkelstein and Associates has announced the results of the exit poll at the early parliamentary elections, APA reports.

According to the results, the New Azerbaijan Party won 69 seats, the Independent candidates won 41 seats, the Azerbaijan Democratic Reforms Party 1 seat, the Great Composition Party - 1 seat, the National Democratic Party - 1 seat, the Civil Solidarity Party - 1 seat. News.Az

