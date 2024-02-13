US concerned by reports of military clashes on Azerbaijani-Armenian border - State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US is concerned by the reports of military clashes on Azerbaijani-Armenian border, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on February 13, News.az reports.

"We are concerned by the reports of deadly military clashes which resulted in several casualties. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and injured. The use of force undermines negotiations. The only way to a sustainable peace is at the negotiating table. Any ceasefire violations should be investigated and properly addressed. As the secretary continually emphasizes, the United States is committed to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace negotiations," he said.

Note that on February 12, at 13:37 local time, in the vicinity of the Zangilan district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces located in the Nerkin-And residential settlement of the Gafan district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the State Border Service in the Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan district.

News.Az