U.S. congressman makes statement remembering Khojaly massacre

U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan has made a statement to remember the Khojaly massacre and honor the victims of this horrendous act.

The appalling massacre perpetrated on the innocent people of Khojaly in February 1992 is no less shocking 28 years later, the congressman said. “One of the worst atrocities ever committed in the South Caucasus, justice has still not been delivered and 150 civilians are still missing.”

“As we demand respect for human rights and democratic accountability within the international community, it is important that we continue to remember what happened in Khojaly and bring those responsible to account,” Ryan added.

During the Karabakh war, Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

