US continues to encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to try to reach durable agreement - State Department
Politics
The US continues to encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to try to reach a durable agreement, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on February 27, News.az reports.
"I don't have any announcements to make, but we continue to encourage both sides to try to reach a durable, lasting agreement," he said.
Note that Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers are set to meet in Germany on February 28 and 29.