US continues to support engagement between Azerbaijan, Armenia: State Dept

The United States continues to support engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a regular briefing, News.Az reports.

When asked to comment on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Miller refrained from disclosing specifics of the conversation."I'm not going to get into the details of private diplomatic conversations," Miller stated. "However, as mentioned in our published report, we continue to maintain active contact between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Our efforts are focused on supporting dialogue and working towards a resolution of the conflict."

