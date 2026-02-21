US deploys dozens of military jets to Jordan base: Report

The number of aircraft is about three times higher than the base’s usual deployment level, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

The report added that many of the jets can be accommodated in hangars at the facility.

Since Sunday, at least 68 transport aircraft have landed at the base. The buildup includes fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, along with drones and helicopters.

According to the newspaper, the increased military presence suggests Washington may view the base as a key hub for potential operations involving Iran.

Earlier, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the country would not allow its territory to be used as a launchpad for military action against Iran.