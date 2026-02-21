US deploys dozens of military jets to Jordan base: Report

Yandex metrika counter

Fighter jets are visible on Friday on the left and at the top at a military base in Jordan. Helicopters can be seen on the right. (Source: Airbus)

The United States has deployed more than 60 military aircraft to the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, according to satellite imagery and flight tracking data.

The number of aircraft is about three times higher than the base’s usual deployment level, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

The report added that many of the jets can be accommodated in hangars at the facility.

Since Sunday, at least 68 transport aircraft have landed at the base. The buildup includes fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, along with drones and helicopters.

According to the newspaper, the increased military presence suggests Washington may view the base as a key hub for potential operations involving Iran.

Earlier, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the country would not allow its territory to be used as a launchpad for military action against Iran.


